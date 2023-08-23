Ameesha Patel attributes 'Yeh Hai Jalwa's' failure to Salman Khan's exposure in media

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who has recently gained attention because to her most recent blockbuster, "Gadar 2," has spoken out about the apparent failure of her previous movie, "Yeh Hai Jalwa," in which she played with Salman Khan.

She went into detail about the reasons she thinks the movie did not achieve its expected success in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Ameesha Patel was asked to name a movie from her resume that she thought deserved more attention during the interview, and she immediately chose "Yeh Hai Jalwa."

She voiced her belief that the media fervour around Salman Khan's hit-and-run incident, which occurred in the same year, overshadowed the movie's potential for success.

Ameesha Patel remembered David Dhawan's film 'Yeh Hai Jalwa' as one of his best efforts as a director, praising Salman Khan's particularly dashing performance as well as the overall excellence of the music and production.

However, she argued that at the time, viewers were less likely to accept unfavourable news about the celebrities they adored, and Salman Khan's accident had drawn media attention and taken the focus off of "Yeh Hai Jalwa."