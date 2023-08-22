Lip-sync video puts Disha Patani's dance prowess on full display

Entertainment Entertainment Lip-sync video puts Disha Patani's dance prowess on full display

Lip-sync video puts Disha Patani's dance prowess on full display

22 August,2023 08:15 pm

(Web Desk) - With her most recent lip-sync video, Disha Patani, a Bollywood actress, astounded her admirers by putting her dance prowess on full show.

The actress uploaded a video of herself lip-syncing to Nikhita Gandhi's song "Kyun Karu Fikar" to Instagram.

Disha can be seen in the video sporting a pink outfit. She is lip-syncing and dancing along to the song with the "squad" with lots of vigour and excitement.

Her supporters responded to the video right away and showered her with praise by leaving several emoticons and written remarks.

On Instagram, Disha Patani has acquired more than 58.9 million followers.