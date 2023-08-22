What is reason behind Salman Khan's new hairstyle?

22 August,2023 06:10 pm

(Web Desk) - Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan is called the style icon of the Indian film industry.

And certainly it is not wrong to say that his fashion sense is also appreciated by his critics.

Be it Salman's radhewala hairstyle in Tere Naam or Chulbul Pandey's mustache in Dabangg, fans love every look of Salman Khan.

On Sunday, fans saw Salman Khan in a new hairstyle, which has also gone viral on social media.

Some users on social media predicted Salman's role in his new film while then someone called him an army man.

Reason for new hairstyle?

According to Indian media reports, Salman Khan will be seen in Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar's next action film in which he will play the role of an army officer.

The name of the film and more details have not been revealed, however, it has been reported that the shooting of the film will begin in November this year.

To play the role of an army officer in the same film, Salman Khan has reportedly got a new hairstyle which will come in handy in the look test.

It should be noted that Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 this year which will be released on Diwali.

