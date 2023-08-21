Arjun Kapoor's financial demands is reason behind Sanjay dutt, Warsi appearance in 'Welcome 3'

21 August,2023 07:52 pm

(Web Desk) - Unexpectedly, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi were cast as Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar's replacements in "Welcome 3," which shocked social media.

While Anil and Nana's legendary Majnu and Uday have left a lasting impression on viewers, Sanjay and Arshad will inject new life into the well-known dynamic in "Welcome to the Jungle," albeit with different character names.

Contrary to rumours, both actors were initially promised parts in "Welcome 3," but the project was shelved because of budgetary constraints. Anil Kapoor reportedly asked for an incredible 180 million to appear in the movie, according to sources.

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala was taken off guard by this unforeseen request.

Anil Kapoor was difficult to bargain with because of his unwavering commitment to his financial goals. Kapoor's position was supported by his conviction that his presence was essential to the success of the franchise, particularly with the addition of Akshay Kumar in the third installment. In order to support his demanded fee, he claimed that the movie may earn around $3 billion at the Indian box office.

Anil withdrew from the project after refusing to budge from his demand despite Akshay Kumar's attempts to compromise. Nana Patekar decided to leave the movie after Anil did so because he would not play Uday Bhai without his longtime partner Majnu. The two characters are compared to inseparable parts, such to Pav and Bhaji, whose dynamic only works well when they are combined.

As a result, Akshay and Firoz made the decision to introduce new characters, Munna and Circuit, to the storyline.

