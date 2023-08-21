Sunny Deol's property to be auctioned over non-payment of loan

Entertainment Entertainment Sunny Deol's property to be auctioned over non-payment of loan

The Gadar 2 star was supposed to return the loan of INR 56 crore but failed to do so

21 August,2023 11:01 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood star Sunny Deol's property would be auctioned by India's state-owned Bank of Baroda over non-payment of loan.

The Gadar 2 star was supposed to return the loan of INR 56 crore but failed to do so.

The property of Deol would be put for auction on August 25, the Indian media reported.

A tender was also issued by the bank in local newspaper for auctioning the actor's property.

It wasn’t revealed by the bank when the Border famed actor borrowed the money. No further detail was shared by the bank.

The tender notice made it clear that Deol should pay his loan immediately if he really wants to save his property from auction.

Sunny Deol’s latest movie Gadar 2 is making records these days as the box office hit accumulated 300 crores in less than ten days of its release.

The veteran actor is also the Member of Parliament from India’s ruling party BJP.