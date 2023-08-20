Sarah Khan enjoys Paris' vibe

Entertainment Entertainment Sarah Khan enjoys Paris' vibe

Sarah Khan enjoys Paris' vibe

20 August,2023 07:41 pm

(Web Desk) - Sarah Khan, a versatile actor, is making the most of her trip by touring Paris while also taking some time to unwind and rejuvenate.

Sarah is now on vacation in Paris. On social media, she has been posting pictures from her trip, and her followers are adoring it.

Taking to Instagram, the “Raqs-e-Bismil” star dropped a fresh series of snaps in which she is seen spotted soaking up the atmosphere at a café in Paris.

The actress appeared at ease and joyful while sporting a casual outfit of blue shirt and trousers.

A collection of beautiful photos of their beloved diva left fans in utter awe. One person wrote "Awesome" in the comments section. Another user complimented the diva by hurling ferocious emoticons.

Due to her unwavering commitment to her career, Sarah's Instagram account currently has over 10.8 million followers.