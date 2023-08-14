Bushra Ansari sees Marriyum Aurangzeb's cinematic endeavours to be successful

14 August,2023 11:39 pm

(Web Desk) - At the National Icon Awards ceremony, Bushra Ansari, a seasoned figure in Pakistani showbiz, praised Marriyum Aurangzeb's popularity and asserted with assurance that any movie starring her will unquestionably become a smash hit.

The actress shared her opinion that Marriyum Aurangzeb has such a strong effect that if a movie with her in it were to be made, it would become wildly successful over night.

Bushra Ansari's remarks were recorded in a widely shared video clip from the occasion, igniting debates among social media users.

She expressed her appreciation for Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as well, who was present at the awards ceremony, and made a comment on a possible connection between the Sharif family and the arts.

Another honoree during the ceremony, actress Resham, also expressed her gratitude to Shahbaz Sharif for his support of the motion picture business. She commended him for improving the industry's standing, reputation, an