Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to be released on OTT instead of cinemas

14 June,2023 04:56 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film "Bawaal," will now be released directly online instead of cinemas in October.

The decision of going online instead of traditional means was reportedly made after consultation with the director, Nitesh Tiwari, the actors, Janhvi and Varun, and the producer, Sajid Nadiadwala.

OTT media service is synonymous with subscription-based video on demand and is directly offered to viewers through the Internet.

The movie's storyline revolves around World War does not include any music or background sounds. Therefore, the stake-holders felt that releasing it on OTT platform would allow the film's voice to be conveyed conveniently through digital media.

Sources claim that "Bawaal" is like a poetic visual experience and is expected to have a better reception on the digital platform. The film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The shoot for "Bawaal" directed by Nitesh Tiwari's has been completed. Last year, Janhvi Kapoor also shared behind-the-scenes images from the set, announcing the wrap-up of the shoot.