Twittersphere disagree with Naseeruddin Shah's claim that Sindhi not spoken in Pakistan

Twitterati suggest senior actor to use words wisely

06 June,2023 05:59 pm

(Web Desk) – Actor Naseeruddin Shah has sparked a controversy by his blatant claim that Sindhi is no longer spoken in Pakistan.

He voiced this bizarre opinion while giving interview to “Tried and Refused productions” for the promotion of his latest TV series ‘Taj’.

Predictably, the users reacted strongly to the words of Shah and reminded of the fact that Sindhi is spoken in Pakistan.

some also urged the actor to “come to Sindh”, calling attention on how sweeping stereotypes we hear about Sindh coming from people who have never visited.

Few people suggested that Mr Shah has not bothered to look at the presence of Sindhi in local media and literature.

Some users gone a step further and suggested Shah to withdraw from public life mentioning he could not hold intellectual conversation.

Some Twitter users relied on sarcasm and said indeed Sindhi has vanished in Pakistan and he was Tweeting from the burial mounds of Mohanje Daro.