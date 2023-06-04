Viewers like dramas showing women as oppressed: Mohammad Ahmed

Entertainment Entertainment Viewers like dramas showing women as oppressed: Mohammad Ahmed

He says rating goes up in dramas presenting women as oppressed, docile

04 June,2023 05:56 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Senior actor of the Pakistan drama industry Mohammad Ahmed gave his views regarding the presentation of dramas on screen.

He said women are shown as oppressed in many plays because viewers like women doing this role adding.

Renowned TV actor highlighted that when he raised his voice against the ongoing trend, he was shown a list of dramas with different ratings and plays with women as oppressed were given high ratings.

The actor claimed a viewer change channel when he sees a dominating woman in any drama but continues to watch she is beaten and oppressed.