Forbes' America's richest self-made women list places Rihanna ahead of Taylor Swift

03 June,2023 04:59 pm

(Web Desk) – Forbes has released its detailed list in terms of the most successful American entrepreneurs, musicians and entertainers.

Many big names such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, and many others are on its list of the most successful women in the United States.

As per Forbers, Rihanna is the most successful woman in the US with a net worth of $1.4 billion earning a lot of her wealth from her makeup line Fenty Beauty.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift famous for many songs like karma - has a net worth of $740 million and was behind Rihanna.

The ‘We Found Love’ released her first new music in five years in 2022 for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and her song ‘Lift Me Up’ was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Swift, on the other hand, after releasing ‘Midnights’ in October 2022, has become the first artist in history to claim the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 song list.

The Forbes list has many categories and among the TV shows categories, Oprah Winfrey tops the list with a net worth of $2.5 billion.

Reese Witherspoon is the only artist in the entertainment category with a net worth of $440m.

Kim Kardashen is the third richest celebrity in the list with a whopping net worth of $1.2 billion due to various businesses she owns.