Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather passes away at 95

He was suffering from a severe lung infection

01 June,2023 05:30 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather, Narendranath Razdan,on Thursday breathed his last at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy cherished by his family.

Reports from Indian media indicate that the actor's grandfather had been ailing for some time and was recently admitted to the hospital due to a severe lung infection. Unfortunately, despite being shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in an effort to combat the infection, he succumbed to his condition.

The news of Narendranath Razdan's passing was confirmed by Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, who took to social media to share a heartfelt post expressing her grief and announcing the demise of her beloved father.



