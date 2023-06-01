Showbiz Stalwart Saba Qamar snubs Bollywood's biggest offers

01 June,2023

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Saba Qamar, the renowned Pakistani actress, has made headlines for her recent revelation of turning down offers from super-hit Bollywood films. Known for their exceptional talent and acting prowess, Pakistani actors have gained worldwide respect and admiration.

In fact, several Indian actors have openly confessed to learning acting skills from Pakistani dramas.

The Bollywood film industry, being one of the largest in the world, often seeks to cast Pakistani actors due to their remarkable abilities. However, Pakistani actors carefully consider their status in the industry and never compromise on their choices when offered a film in India.

Saba Qamar, known for her outstanding performances in both dramas and films, has consistently captivated audiences with her impeccable acting skills. Despite being offered numerous films from across the border, including "Love Aaj Kal" alongside Saif Ali Khan, "Dilli 6" with Abhishek Bachchan, and a film with Emraan Hashmi under Ekta Kapoor's banner, Ms. Qamar rejected all of these offers.

Expressing her dedication to the Pakistani showbiz industry, Saba Qamar stated that her first priority lies within her home country. However, she did mention that if she had been offered roles with the prominent "Khans" or "Kapoors" of Bollywood, she would have considered accepting them.

It is worth noting that Saba Qamar had previously worked with the late Irrfan Khan in the Bollywood film "Hindi Medium." Her exceptional performance in the film earned her widespread acclaim and opened doors for further opportunities.

Despite the subsequent offers, she chose to decline them, remaining committed to her work in Pakistan's entertainment industry.