Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's IPL adventure: From stands to sleepy ride

Entertainment Entertainment Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's IPL adventure: From stands to sleepy ride

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal cheer on CSK at IPL 2023 final

30 May,2023 07:00 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the lead actors of the highly anticipated film "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," were recently spotted in Ahmedabad, where they witnessed the thrilling IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The duo, who have been actively promoting their upcoming movie, couldn't contain their excitement as they cheered for Chennai Super Kings, who emerged victorious in the IPL final against the Gujarat Titans.

After the exhilarating match, Sara and Vicky were seen celebrating CSK's win in the stands. Their infectious energy and jubilation were evident to all present at the stadium. The actors took to social media to share their exhilaration with their fans.

Vicky Kaushal posted a video on his Instagram account, capturing the ecstatic moments alongside Sara Ali Khan. In the clip, they could be seen clapping and rejoicing over CSK's triumph.

Vicky wrote, "Badle tere Mahi, leke jo koi saari, duniya bhi dede agar, to kise duniya chahiye. Mahi for the win. Jaadu you rockstar! What a match! GT... the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal."

Following their IPL adventure, Sara and Vicky are now heading to Lucknow for the next leg of their film promotions. Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse of their journey on his Instagram stories, where Sara Ali Khan was caught catching up on some sleep in the car. Vicky, wearing sunglasses, playfully recorded a video while Sara was seen donning an eye mask, taking a nap.

In the video, Vicky humorously wrote, "Neend hui nahi hai poori, aapse milna hai zaroori… Nawaabo ke sheher hain hum aa rahe, Iss Friday movie jo hum laa rahe," indicating their arrival in Lucknow and the importance of meeting their fans.

"Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" has created a buzz among fans, and the chemistry between Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal has been highly anticipated. The film's team is leaving no stone unturned in their promotional efforts, and the actors' lively presence at the IPL final added an extra touch of excitement.

As the release date of the movie approaches, fans eagerly await its arrival in theaters, ready to witness the on-screen magic created by Sara and Vicky.