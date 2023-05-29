Controversial drama 'Tere Bin' draws ire from PEMRA for alleged inappropriate content

PEMRA urged the show's producers to promptly remove or conceal the objectionable content

29 May,2023 04:25 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The popular television drama series 'Tere Bin' has found itself embroiled in a fresh controversy as the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) joins the growing list of critics. The show, starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi in lead roles, recently sparked an uproar on social media following a episode that hinted at marital rape between the characters Murtasim (played by Wahaj) and Meerab (played by Yumna).

However, due to the overwhelming backlash, the episode in question was reportedly edited with "Whatsapp Quality" voiceovers. While some modifications were made, the haunting visuals remained intact, drawing the attention of PEMRA, which has now issued an official warning against the show.

On Friday, just two days after the controversial episode aired on Geo Entertainment channel, PEMRA released a press statement on its official Twitter account, cautioning the makers of 'Tere Bin' against broadcasting "inappropriate" content that violates the organization's rules. The press release highlighted, "Episode 47 of Geo Entertainment channel's TV serial 'Tere Bin' featured inappropriate content that clearly goes against PEMRA's regulations and the 2015 electronic media guidelines."

— Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) May 26, 2023

PEMRA urged the show's producers to promptly remove or conceal the objectionable content and ensure that no future episodes contain similar material. The statement also warned of strict consequences should the makers disregard any other regulations in the future.

The regulatory body's response to the issue garnered mixed reactions on social media. Some users criticized PEMRA, deeming its warning "a little too late." One user expressed frustration, stating, "Did you just wake up now? They changed the episode. There's nothing controversial now. First, watch it, at least." However, others praised the power of social media activism, acknowledging the efforts of those who raised their voices against the negative portrayal of marital rape and influenced the show's narrative.

Directed by Siraj ul Haq, 'Tere Bin' features a talented ensemble cast including Bushra Ansari, Sabeena Farooq, Sohail Sameer, and Hira Soomro in pivotal roles. As the drama series continues to court controversy, it remains to be seen how the show's creators and PEMRA will navigate the contentious subject matter and the impact it will have on the future of 'Tere Bin.'