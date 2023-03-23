Shah Rukh Khan adorns Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Entertainment Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan adorns Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

The video has been going viral on the internet.

23 March,2023 01:55 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a video on Twitter, showing his youngest son happily dancing to SRK’s ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

The video shows the cricketer playing Jhoome Jo Pathaan on his phone. The moment his little one hears the song, he gets up in excitement and starts dancing over the Pathaan anthem with all his heart while holding the phone in his hands.

While dropping the video, the Pathan gave special mention to Shah Rukh and wrote: “Khansaab @iamsrk please add one more cutest fan in your list.”

The video has been going viral on the internet. It has not only caught attention of the audience but also the King himself has reacted on the adorable video.

Taking it to his twitter handle, Khan retweeted and wrote: “Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla…. Chota Pathan.”

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abarham starrer Pathaan managed to earn more than 1000 crore at the box office globally and is also now streaming on amazon Prime.

