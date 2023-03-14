Pakistan's blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt's Gandasa auctioned

Actor Fawad Khan joined as the special guest in a musical show.

14 March,2023 11:23 am

TORONTO (Web Desk) – The Legend of Maula Jatt’s Gandasa was auctioned for $50,000 (over one crore four million Pakistani rupees), which was bought by an overseas Pakistani based in Canada. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to Sahara Life Trust.

Actor Fawad Khan joined as the special guest in a musical show which was organised to raise funds for Sahara for Life Trust Hospital in Toronto, Canada.

When Fawad Khan presented his used Gandasa for auction in front of seven thousand people, it was welcomed with immense enthusiasm and slogans.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has created a sensation all over the world and has become the highest grossing film in Pakistani history which has earned more than Rs2.9 billion so far.

This film is still being screened in the best cinemas of Pakistan. The movie cast includes actors Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Gauhar Rasheed and Shafqat Cheema among others.