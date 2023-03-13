In-focus

Kylie Minogue believes deceased boyfriend 'returned' ring 'in an otherworldly way'

Minogue is the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Kylie Minogue believes deceased former beau Michael Hutchence returned a ring to her from the land of the dead.

The 54-year-old pop icon dated INXS rocker Michael - who died in 1997 at the age of 37

"I was given a ring by Michael Hutchence when we were dating. It went missing from my house, and I hated the idea that someone I knew had ‘taken’ it. A long time later and after his passing, it was posted back to me anonymously in an envelope. I think that he, in an otherworldly way, returned it to me."

The INXS singer Michael Hutchence was romantically linked to Kylie Minogue between 1989 and 1991. 

