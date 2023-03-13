Millie Bobby Brown is 'very ready' to bid goodbye to 'Stranger Things'

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown is “very ready to say goodbye” to her character Eleven in the sci-fi show. The actor, who feels she’s been a part of the show for a very long time now, is excited to begin a new chapter in her life after wrapping up the final season.

During an interview with Seventeen magazine, the Enola Holmes star opened up about the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things. “I’m definitely ready to wrap up,” she said. “I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time.”

Brown, who rose to fame following her breakout role as Eleven at the age of 12 in the hit Netflix series, explained that she’s ready for this chapter in her life to come to a close and for new ones to open up. “I’m able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture,” she added. “But I’m really grateful [for the show].”

However, Brown isn’t the first Stranger Things actor who wishes to move on from the show. David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, told Discussing Film last month that after “almost nine years from filming the first season … [he thinks] it is time for it to end.”

He said, “It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

Last year, Sadie Sink, on the Today show, shared that she’s definitely “scared” to bid goodbye to the security that she had with Stranger Things. “To think that we have to kind of say goodbye to that security and knowing that we won’t be seeing each other for another season, it’s scary and sad, but I think it’s exciting to move on to the next chapter.”

Earlier, The Duffer Brothers had hinted that though Stranger Things may be coming to an end, its universe will not. “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.” read the official statement back in February 2022.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016, follows the adventures of a bunch of kids in a small town called Hawkins and how their lives change when they lose one of their own to a shadowy dimension called the Upside Down. The show features a blend of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, mixing monsters, failed science experiments, and kids with superpowers.