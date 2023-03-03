Guests shower praise on Kamran Shahid's film at music launch

Kamran Shahid's film 'Huaey Tum Ajnabey' is based on the background of the 1971 war.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Eleven songs are part of senior anchorperson Kamran Shahid’s film ‘Huaey Tum Ajnabey’ which is based on the background of the 1971 war.

At the launch of the music of the film, Dunya News President Kamran Khan was among the guests. He spoke on the occasion and declared the production a great endeavour of Kamran Shahid. The highlights of the film showed that it’s a difficult project, Mr Khan added.

He said the film would be seen all over the world and the story had a new angle. “I congratulate Shahid Sb and the entire team on this achievement,” he said.

Sohail Ahmed said Kamran Shahid was a different man at home. He was full of creativity as he had been trained to excel in the art. The film was a manifestation of high-quality research work and it was a difficult project to execute. He (Kamran Shahid) had penned remarkable dialogues, said Mr Ahmed.

Actor Mahmood Aslam praised the writer for his research on the character of Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman.

Film star Faisal Qureshi said facts were distorted on social media these days and a film with accurate history was the need of the hour to educate the youth about sacrifices in history.

For Faisal Vawda, the scenes depicting helicopters and naval ships were the best.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas said it’s fascinating to see why a majority parted with a minority. “I would like to see Yahya Khan’s role depiction in the work,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Shahid made it clear that this film was not based on propaganda. “This is not a reaction to any Indian film or based on hatred. It tries to capture the spirit of that particular time and the music of that time has been shown. No instrument was played after the 1970s,” he said.

He said there was no dispute with East Pakistan but only misunderstandings. The film would be released on Eidul Fitr, he said.