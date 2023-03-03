Final trailer for Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani' out now

Entertainment Entertainment Final trailer for Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani' out now

Mukhtar shared a glimpse of his bone-chilling trailer on Instagram.

03 March,2023 08:53 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - We finally have the final trailer for Usman Mukhtar’s award-winning film Gulabo Rani. Featuring Usama Javaid Haider in a titular role, Gulabo Rani will release on March 20th.

On Wednesday, Mukhtar shared a glimpse of his bone-chilling trailer on Instagram.

The clip opens with Haider’s poker face surrounded by flies and static music which shifts to a scary tormented face with a scream in the background. From the looks of it, Haider is at a haunted hostel and his colleagues are all joking about the “horror stories” of the building until the joke turns on them.

Inspired by true events, Gulabo Rani, with its dark shots and an ice-cold colour scheme invites the audience to “witness the unwitnessed.” The background music keeps one on their toes at all times. From the record player to the windows and doors, attention to detail and the old-school portrayal of the abandoned and haunted adds texture to the horror story.

From running for his life to following creepy sounds and discovering abandoned corners of his building, the clip ends with Haider on all four limbs, with bloodshot eyes, and a wicked smile again, pronouncing himself Gulabo Rani. The film’s tagline “the main work of haunting is done by the living” might just be pointing at Haider’s switch of personalities -- or perhaps, he's possessed by a dark, menacing spirit that tormented him in the hostel.

Written by Mukhtar’s brother Meiraj Haq and his wife, Zunaira Inam Khan, Gulabo Rani stars Haider, Haq, Daniyal Khaqan Afzal, Omer Abdullah Khan and Natasha Humera Ejaz and features a special appearance by Khushhal Khan Khattak.

Last month, Mukhtar shared that his film won the Best Short Film Award at the LA Sci-Fi & Horror Festival 2022. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Sabaat actor shared a photograph of his accolade, which stated, “Leviathan Platinum Award 2022." He also penned a heartfelt caption to relay his sentiments about the achievement. "Alhamdulillah! I'm super happy to announce that Gulabo Rani has won Best Short Film at the L.A. Sci-Fi & Horror Festival. I'm so proud of the entire team!" he wrote.