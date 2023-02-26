Jemima's 'What's Love Got to Do with It?' to be aired in Pakistan

Jemima's movie had been released worldwide but yet to be out for Pakistani audience.

26 February,2023 11:17 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - British producer and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith has announced the release date of her film ‘What's Love Got to Do with It’ in Pakistan.

When Jemima tweeted about the release of the film on Twitter, Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy congratulated her and asked when it will be released in Pakistan.

— Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) February 24, 2023

Jemima responded with thanks and said that it will be released in Pakistan on Friday, March 3.

It should be noted that along with Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, Indian actress Shabana Azmi is also starring in Jemima's film.

The film follows Zoe Stevenson (Lily James), a documentary maker from London as she searches for her next project. She meets up with childhood friend, Kaz Khan (Shazad Latif) who tells her he has decided to follow the same path as his parents and find his match via an assisted marriage. Unlucky in love, dating app addict Zoe is fascinated by the idea and decides to make it the focus of her next documentary.