Sajal Ali's Instagram account disappears, fans concerned

24 February,2023 02:36 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Renowned actress Sajal Ali has left her 10 million Instagram followers worried after her account suddenly disappeared. Users are unable to search for Sajal Ali on Instagram, and an apology note from the platform is displayed on the screen.

It is unclear whether the actress herself deleted her 9.4 million account or if it has been temporarily closed. There are also concerns that her account may have been hacked, although no details have been released. The disappearance of her account comes on the same day as the release of her international film, "What Love Got To Do With It."

Sajal Ali has a huge following on social media, and her sudden disappearance from Instagram has left many wondering what might have happened. As more information becomes available, fans will be eagerly awaiting updates about the status of her account.