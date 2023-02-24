Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Audiences can expect surprises and twists in the YRF Spy Universe.

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's upcoming movie, Tiger 3.

Audiences can expect surprises and twists in the YRF Spy Universe as the super-spies start crossing over in each other's films. Details of Shah Rukh's cameo appearance in Tiger 3 are being kept under wraps, but sources suggest that the actor will shoot his part in Mumbai by the end of April. Fans of both superstars are eagerly waiting to see the two actors share screen space once again.

Salman Khan was also seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh's blockbuster movie, Pathaan, which sent fans into a frenzy. In the film, Salman informed Shah Rukh's character that he was going on an important mission and would meet him during the mission.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's latest movie Pathaan, also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been dominating the box office since its release. As two of Bollywood's biggest stars come together for Tiger 3, fans can expect fireworks on the big screen. The excitement surrounding the movie is palpable, and audiences can't wait to see what the two superstars have in store for them.