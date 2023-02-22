Aima Baig says her next song 'Washmally' is a tribute to the Baloch culture

Baig and Bagga recently dropped a sneak peek of their next venture with an official poster.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Ahead of the release of her upcoming song titled Washmally, opposite Sahir Ali Bagga, singer Aima Baig has revealed her intentions behind making the track.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Baig stated that from her end, her next is a tribute to the biggest province of Pakistan, Balochistan, and its culture and customs: “I wanted to make this song as a tribute to the Baloch culture, their meethi (sweet) language and beautiful traditions. [This is] to celebrate the rich culture of our largest province,” she added.

Baig acknowledged that while she often receives criticism for a lot of things, and “rightly so, I’ve always supported our own cultures, let it be Punjabi or Seraiki.” She added, “I personally think that this is long overdue for us privileged individuals to promote our long neglected, forgotten regions and cultures.”

Baig and Bagga recently dropped a sneak peek of their next venture with an official poster. The yet-to-be released song is touted to be one of Bagga’s most ambitious and challenging projects to date, as per a press release. It features lyrics in Urdu, Punjabi and Balochi, and is a “magnificent combination of our three great languages.”

The press statement further quoted the Roye Roye crooner as saying, “Washmally encapsulates a sweet yet civil interaction between two lovers complemented by a special beat we call the Pakistani or ‘Leva’ beat. We have somewhat modified the beat for listeners.”

He added, “The song is a festivity in its own right. The music video is larger than life as well, showcasing and promoting our amazing culture in the best possible way. Even the lead singers, that being Aima and myself, are grooving in a way that’s very much authentic to our culture. It’s truly amazing what we have created, and I hope our fans will enjoy it.”

The song’s music video is directed by Adnan Qazi while Bagga and Baig’s styling has been done by Ali Xeeshan.

