Uorfi Javed slams Aditya Chopra's nepotism remark in 'The Romantics'

21 February,2023 09:33 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Actor Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories to slam filmmaker Aditya Chopra's nepotism comment in docu-series The Romantics, where he gave the example of his brother Uday Chopra who was an unsuccessful actor in the industry.

Uorfi Javed slammed Aditya Chopra for his comments and shared her opinion on the subject and commented that if he was ‘Uday Chauhan’ instead of Uday Chopra, he wouldn't be getting the same opportunities after one box-office flop.

Uorfi shared a post on her Instagram Story about the Netflix docu-series, The Romantics, where producer-director Aditya had shared that the hot topic of the industry nowadays was around nepotism, and gave the example of his brother Uday, who was unable to crack the code even though he was the son of director Yash. He had said in the show, “My brother is an actor and he's not a very successful actor.

“Now, here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers, he's the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF, that has probably launched the most newcomers, and we could not make him a star. Why could we not do it for our own? Because the bottom line is, only an audience will decide, ‘I like this person, I want to see this person’. No one else can decide that.”