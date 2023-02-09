Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere in France

Entertainment Entertainment Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere in France

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere in France

09 February,2023 11:48 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The highly anticipated “Barzakh” series, featuring Pakistan stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, will make its international debut at the Series Mania Festival in France.

This news was shared by digital platform Zindagi on their official Instagram account. They stated, "Zindagi’s upcoming original "Barzakh", directed by Asim Abbasi and starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, has been selected for its international World Premiere at the Series Mania Festival in France."

The series has generated significant excitement among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting its release. In the mini-series, Fawad will play the role of an elderly man in search of love, with the story centered around the intergenerational trauma between fathers and sons.

Director Asim Abbasi, known for projects such as “Churails” and “Cake”, has stated that this series is particularly meaningful to him. In a statement to Variety, he said, "In the aftermath of my father’s passing and watching my son grow into a young boy, I was overcome with nostalgia and memories of the past. This led me to contemplate the end of consciousness, imagination, and love. And from those fears, a story about eternal love was born, a love that survives us, making it the ultimate human legacy."