At Sunday's Grammys, will Beyonce finally win top honor of best album?

05 February,2023 04:51 pm

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop superstar Beyonce, winner of more Grammy awards than any other female artist, has never taken home the coveted album of the year trophy at the music industry’s highest honors.



That could change on Sunday, according to industry experts and awards pundits, although it is not a sure thing in a formidable, wide-ranging field that includes Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, pop musician Harry Styles, singer and flutist Lizzo, and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.



Winners will be announced during a ceremony that will be broadcast live on U.S. broadcast network CBS and streamed on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. Pacific time/8 p.m. Eastern time (0100 GMT on Monday).



Beyonce heads into the show in Los Angeles with nine nominations, including an album of the year nod for dance-heavy album "Renaissance." She has won 28 Grammys over her career, and she could break the all-time record of 31 on Sunday.



But the top prize has escaped her. The acclaimed 2016 album "Lemonade" was defeated by Adele’s "25," prompting the British vocalist to say on stage that Beyonce deserved the honor.



Beyonce "is about to be the most-winningest Grammy award winner. There’s almost no way she’s not going to break the record," said Jem Aswad, deputy music editor for Variety.



"But she has never won album of the year, one of the top awards, and that’s just wrong," he added.



Adele, who has claimed the album trophy twice, also is in the mix this year with "30." It is possible that Adele and Beyonce voters could cancel each other out, Aswad said, opening a door for Styles to prevail with "Harry’s House."



Beyonce’s other nominations include record and song of the year for "Break My Soul." If she wins at least four awards, she will top the late classical conductor Georg Solti as the most-decorated artist in Grammys history.



The winners are chosen by roughly 11,000 members of the Recording Academy, which has faced complaints that it has not given Black talent proper recognition. The organization has worked to diversity its membership in recent years.



In the best new artist category, contenders include Italian rock band Maneskin, jazz artist Samara Joy, American bluegrass singer Molly Tuttle and TikTok phenom Gayle, who rose to fame with "abcdefu."



Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of her 2012 song "All Too Well" was nominated for best song. Swift’s latest album, "Midnights," was released after this year’s eligibility window, which ran from October 2021 through September 2022.



Comedian Trevor Noah will host Sunday’s awards show. Scheduled performers include Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Bad Bunny. First lady Jill Biden is among the night’s presenters.



Like other awards shows, the Grammys have seen their television audience decline in recent years. Last year’s ceremony drew roughly 9 million viewers, the second-smallest on record.