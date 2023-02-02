Netflix to celebrate Yash Chopra's legacy through series 'The Romantics'

Netflix to celebrate Yash Chopra's legacy through series 'The Romantics'

02 February,2023 11:44 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming documentary “The Romantics”, a film about the legacy of legendary director Yash Chopra, maker of some of Bollywood’s most critically acclaimed films like “Silsila”, “Chabdni”, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayienge” and many more.

Chopra, called the “Father of Romance” for his penchant for love stories, died in 2012 at the age of 80.

The documentary is a four part series which will interview three generations of actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, the late Rishi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who will talk about their experience of working with Chopra, and how he helped them gain stardom and success in Bollywood.

This will also be the first time Chopra’s son, Producer Aditya Chopra will be present for an interview, after refusing to come on camera for 20 years.

Directed by Smitri Mundhra, the documentary shall release on Netflix on Feb 14.