Imran Abbas' parody video of Shehbaz Sharif's statement gets viral

Entertainment Entertainment Imran Abbas' parody video of Shehbaz Sharif's statement gets viral

Imran Abbas' parody video of Shehbaz Sharif's statement gets viral

20 July,2022 10:10 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s famous actor Imran Abbas made a parody video on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement which went viral on social media.

Imran Abbas has shared a parody video of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s statement on his Instagram account.

He wrote that the video is not made to offend anyone but just for the purpose of entertainment. On Instagram, he wrote that the video is not political or hateful at all and does not reflect my affiliation with or dislike for any political party or personality.

Some time ago, PM Shehbaz Sharif forgot a famous Punjabi sentence during one of his press conferences as a result of which the video of his gaffe went viral on social media.

Now the ‘Thora Sa Haq’ star has made a parody video about this statement by Shehbaz Sharif that is being liked by users of social networks.

Imran Abbas’s video has received a lot of praise from his fans and fellow actors in the industry for his great performance.