Maya Ali shares Molana Room's poetry leaving her Insta family all abuzzed

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Famous Pakistani film and drama star Maya Ali left fans all abuzzed sharing sharing a quote from Molana Room’s poetry in a recent Instagram post.

According to details, the actress posting an awe-aspiring picture, filtered in black monotone captioned a quote of Molana Rumi’s poetry which stated, “The desire to know your own soul will end all other desires..!! ~Rumi”.

The post became viral after soon it was shared; meanwhile, her fan base was evidently captivated by her choice of quote from Molana’s poetry.

Moreover, the actress added that some love stories cannot be explained in words. They only persist in heart and accompany people for an eternity.

It is pertinent to mention here that the actress was seen in a recent drama serial hit called “Rakshi” being broadcasted by a private media house. Many renowned stars of the industry including Shabbir Jan, Hassan Shehryar Yasin (HSY) and Noushen Shah shared the screen with Maya in drama.

