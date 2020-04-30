Sheikh Rasheed gets angry on Hareem Shah's call, video goes viral



KARACHI (Dunya News) - TikTok Star Hareem Shah has again managed to be on headlines as one of her videos went viral on social media.

In a teaser of YouTube Channel program Nashpati the host Tabish asks Hareem Shah to call the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed during the show.

Hareem Shah has saved Interior Minister’s number as “Sheikhu” in her cellphone.

Hareem Shah’s call was answered by the Minister, however upon insisting to talk now, Sheikh Rasheed said to Hareem Shah, “Stop this nonsense,” and cut her call.

The program ’To Be Honest’ will be available on November 24 at 8pm on the Nashpati, YouTube channel.