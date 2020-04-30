Five members of Sushant Singh's family die in road accident

BIHAR (Dunya News) - At least five members of late Sushant Singh Rajput’s extended family died in a road accident on National Highway number 333 in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Tuesday.

According to the details, their vehicle collided with a truck on the road. The members of the family were returning from Patna where they had gone to attend the last rites of Geeta Devi, the sister of senior Haryana police officer OP Singh.

It is pertinent to mention here that OP Singh is the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput who died on June 14, 2020 in suspicious circumstances.

Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Sushil Kumar, while confirming the accident which took place near the upgraded middle school at Pipra under Halsi police station said, “It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna.” He added, “Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to hospital in critical condition.”

As per the shared details, two among the injured relatives including Balmukund Singh and Dil Khush Singh have been sent to Patna for better treatment facilities, whereas the remaining two, Balmiki Singh and Tonu Singh, have been admitted at Lakhisarai district hospital. Moreover, for post-mortem the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Lakhisarai hospital.