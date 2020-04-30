"Quantum Leap" actor Dean Stockwell has died in Hollywood, his publicist said. He was 85.

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - "Quantum Leap" actor Dean Stockwell, who was a regular on film and television over eight decades, has died in Hollywood, his publicist said. He was 85.

Stockwell died at his home of natural causes, according to the publicist.

The son of acting parents, Stockwell began performing at the age of just seven, appearing in the Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra musical "Anchors Aweigh."

But his most memorable role was opposite a time-travelling scientist played by Scott Bakula in "Quantum Leap," which ran for five seasons.

A lengthy screen career notched up credits in films such as Wim Wenders 1984 classic "Paris, Texas" and David Lynch s adaptation of "Dune" the same year.

Stockwell teamed up again with Lynch for "Blue Velvet," which also starred Dennis Hopper and Kyle MacLachlan, where he lip-synched the Roy Orbison song "In Dreams."

He picked up an Oscar nomination for his mafia boss Tony "the Tiger" Russo in the 1988 comedy "Married to the Mob."

"Quantum Leap" earned him a Golden Globe and four Emmy nominations.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

