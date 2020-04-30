Squid Game: What season 2 of Netflix's latest hit is all about

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Netflix s most watched show Squid Game is rising its fame in 90 countries including the UK, reported the British media agency on Tuesday.

According to the details shared by British news outlet, the season was premiered on September 17 and the success of the series was record-breaking for a Korean original production, following its rapid success over the last couple of weeks.

The show’s sudden popularity is teeing it up to be one of the streaming service’s most popular creations, overtaking even the sizzlingly hot Bridgerton.

Here is all you need to know about the dystopian show, but be warned: there are minor spoilers ahead!

What is Squid Game about?

The basic plot is about a group of people in terrible debt who are forced to play children is games for the chance to win 45.6 billion South Korean won.

It is pertinent to state here that this would be just over £28,620,000, so it is nothing to turn your nose up at. The players are threatened with violence and death by guards in red uniforms in order to force them to take part in the games.

Each of the 456 participants is given a number to identify them – and the protagonist of the show is number 456, also known as Seong Gi-Hun, played by Lee Jung-Jae.

456 is a gambling addict who lives with his mother and is playing the game to win money to pay off his debts.

In addition to this, it has been written and directed by South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk. According to the deatils, the artisit is well known for his open talks on not shying away from violence and gore that the society offers.

When is Season 2 of Squid Game coming out?

With almost instant success, fans of the show are already keen for a second season of Squid Game.

At a special LA screening on November 8th, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that a second season is coming.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season,” he said. “I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.

"I will promise you this: Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world.”

There are no further details of what the second season will focus on at this point.

Is Squid Game a real game?

Although there’s obviously no real deadly tournament where unlucky people can pay off their debts, the game featured in the show that gave it its name is very real.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that it’s a real game from his childhood, where teams must hop across a squid-shaped court and tap the squid’s head to win.

It is unclear whether the director actually played on a playground shaped like a squid or whether he’s added the twist for dramatic effect.

Other games in the show are more common and clearly real, including marbles, tug-of-war, and Red Light, Green Light.

What language is Squid Game in?



Squid Game, being directed and satrred by South Korean artists, was originally created in South Korean but has been dubbed into English on Netflix.

The dubbing quality is of good quality, so you can get fully immersed in the show without the dialogue breaking the spell – or you can watch the show in Korean with English subtitles.



How many episodes in Squid Game Season 1?

In the first season of Squid Game, there are nine episodes and all are available on Netflix.

Moreover, each episode is an hour long, with a total season run time of 485 minutes.

What is the age rating of Squid Game?

Squid Game is rated TV-MA on Netflix, which means that it is only for the mature audiences.

"This program is specifically designed to be vieweonly.d by adults and therefore may be unsuitable for children under 17,” conveyed the TV Guidlines - TV MA.