Mehwish Hayat & Sheheryar Munawar rehearse to add glam, glitz at PISA’s night

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Renowned celebrities of Pakistani film and drama industry Mehwish Hayat and Sheheryar Munawar were spotted rehearsing to add glam and glitz at the night of Pakistan International Screen Awards 2021 (PISA).



Millions of celebrities of both the stars have shared their diverse reviews. Have a look here:





Let s have a sneak peek to their rehearsal s video.



According to the details, the star-studded night is expected to gather hundreds of showbiz personalities under one roof. Many Pakistani celebrities including Vasay Chaudhary, Ahmad Ali Butt, Yasir Hussain, Umair Jaswal and Farieha Altaf have been seen spenind quality time with celebrity fellows.



In addition to this, the glittering award show of PISA 2021 will be held in Dubai at Madinat Jumeirah Arena. Covering a long list of categories comprising awards for films, TV, digital media and fashion industry, the show will be recognized as the biggest entertainment event in the history of Pakistani showbiz industry.

