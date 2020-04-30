Zaid Ali, son's duo spurs sweet reactions among netizens

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Renowned Pakistani Youtuber’s Zaid Ali duo with son Izyan has spurred sweet reactions among netizens on Thursday.

According to the details, the famous Youtuber shared a short video that showed his angelic baby boy playing with him, sitting in his lap.

Moreover, a huge number of famous comedian’s fans shared their reviews on how they found little Izyan in the video and adored the whole video to the seams.



They went on to highlight the sweet reactions of baby Izyan playing along with his father. Lauding his each and every gesture in the video, the netizens shared bundles of love, support and prayers for the adorable son-dad duo.