Saif Ali Khan's property can't be divided among his sons

The three sons of Bollywood s Nawab Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Timur and Jahangir Ali Khan, do not inherit their ancestral property worth Rs 5,000 crore, nor can it be divided among Saif Ali Khan s three sons.

Saif Ali Khan belongs to the royal family of India and is the tenth Nawab of the Pataudi family. His ancestral property in Bhopal is worth about Rs 5,000 crore. However, Saif Ali Khan cannot give a single rupee of this property to his three sons.

According to Indian media, all the property and other related assets belonging to Saif Ali Khan s House of Pataudi come under the controversial Enemy Disputes Act of the Government of India. Under which no one can claim inheritance of any of the properties or assets which fall under the scope of the said Act.

And if a person still wants to claim the inheritance of this property, he has to go to the High Court, then to the Supreme Court and finally to the President of India.

According to Indian media reports about Saif Ali Khan s ancestral property, Saif Ali Khan s great-grandfather Hamid Ullah Khan, who was a Nawab in the British era, never made a will for his property. The reason for this is said to be that if he had done so, there could have been a dispute in the family, especially with the people belonging to Saif Ali Khan s uncle in Pakistan.

Considering all these legal aspects, it can be said that Saif Ali Khan s property in Bhopal and Haryana is very unlikely to be divided among his three sons.

It should be noted that Saif Ali Khan has four children. The eldest daughter s name is Sara Ali Khan who is an actress. Besides, he has three sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, Timur Ali Khan and Jahangir Ali Khan. Sarah and Ibrahim are the children of his first wife Amrita Singh, while Timur and Jahangir are the children of his second wife Kareena Kapoor.