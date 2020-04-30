Want to know who Bollywood celebs crush over? Meet the stars and their crushes

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) – We all crush over someone, don’t we? We watch a movie and get starstruck by the actors. We often follow these stars to know what they like and incorporate the same into our lives because of our undying liking of them.

But, did you know the celebrities we fantasize about can have a crush too? Yes, you heard it right!

You might answer the question that who is your celebrity crush by saying, Shahrukh Khan, however, do you know who bollywood king’s crush is?

Have a look here

Shah Rukh Khan-Angelina Jolie

The Bollywood superstar, King Khan who himself is a heartthrob of millions of people has a huge crush on the Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie. The actor had reportedly said that he will love to work opposite Angelina and will not think twice before accepting the offer.

Deepika Padukone-Leonardo DiCaprio

Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actresses of Bollywood, she also successfully managed to print her footsteps on Hollywood.

With a huge fan following Deepika can make anyone fall for her stunning beauty, although she herself has a major crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. Deepika even had a huge poster of the Hollywood star in her bedroom, the actress revealed in an interview.

Rani Mukerji-Brad Pitt

Rani Mukerji is known for her gorgeous eyes and outstanding screen presence.

Did you know that this heart stealer actress also has a crush on a celeb? Rani had admitted having a crush on Hollywood’s handsome hunk Brad Pitt.