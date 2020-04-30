According to doctors, the next 48 hours are critical for Umer Sharif's health.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The departure to legendary comedian Umer Sharif to the United States for treatment has been delayed after his condition deteriorated on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to doctors treating Umer Sharif at a private hospital in Karachi, his blood pressure dropped during dialysis and he was immediately shifted to ICU ward where he will be kept under observation for 48 hours.

According to doctors, the next 48 hours are critical for Umer Sharif s health. The decision regarding Umer Sharif s departure to the US would be made after improvement in his health condition.

The ailing comedian was due to leave for the United States for treatment on an air ambulance today (Monday). The air ambulance would land at the Karachi airport at 11:00 am.