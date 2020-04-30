"Harry Potter" actor Tom Felton had to be taken from the Whistling Straits course on a cart with an apparent medical problem

KOHLER (AFP) - "Harry Potter" actor Tom Felton had to be taken from the Whistling Straits course on a cart with an apparent medical problem during a celebrity event prior to the Ryder Cup golf matches.

It wasn t immediately clear what triggered the episode and tournament organizers the PGA of America said he was taken to hospital but they had no further information on his condition.

"In today s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," the PGA of America said in a statement.

"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

Britain s Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was conscious when he was taken from the course.

A keen golfer, he played alongside Finnish NHL player Teemu Selanne against two US Olympic champions -- 1980 ice hockey gold medallist Mike Eurzione and speed skater Dan Jansen -- in one of the three 11-hole matches that made up the celebrity tournament.

Felton gained fame playing Harry Potter s rival Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the popular "Harry Potter" book series.

