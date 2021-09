It’s with great and profound sadness that we inform you of passing of Hira’s father Syed Farukkh

LAHORE (Web Desk) – ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ star Hira Mani’s father, Syeda Farrukh Jamal, has passed away.

The news was shared by Hira Mani’s husband Salman Sheikh on his social media on Saturday.

"It s with great and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hira s father Syed Farukkh Jamal. Namaz e Janazah will be held today after Maghreb namaz at Taimuriah Masjid Hydri, North Nazimabad. Hira and Mani," wrote Mani in his announcement.