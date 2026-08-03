Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Samadhi stands as symbol of Lahore's shared heritage

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Samadhi, located between the Lahore Fort, Badshahi Mosque and Gurdwara Dera Sahib, continues to stand as one of Punjab's most significant historical and cultural landmarks, preserving the legacy of the founder of the Sikh Empire.

Born in Gujranwala in 1780, Maharaja Ranjit Singh united Punjab and established a strong and well-organized Sikh state with Lahore as its capital. He is remembered for his administrative abilities, religious tolerance and powerful military, which secured him a prominent place in the history of the subcontinent.

Following his death in 1839, his last rites were performed at the site where the Samadhi now stands. Construction of the memorial was initiated by Maharaja Kharak Singh and later completed during the reign of subsequent Sikh rulers.

According to Giani Ranjit Singh, Head Granthi of Gurdwara Dera Sahib, the structure originally served as a baradari where Maharaja Ranjit Singh held royal gatherings before it was converted into a memorial Samadhi.

The Samadhi houses commemorative urns associated with the Maharaja's ashes, while tradition holds that most of his ashes were immersed in the River Ganges.

The monument is also renowned for its distinctive architecture, blending Sikh, Mughal and Hindu design elements. Intricate carvings on red sandstone, gilded domes, stained glass decoration, floral motifs and finely crafted wooden ceilings reflect the exceptional craftsmanship of 19th-century Punjab.

Nearly two centuries later, the Samadhi continues to attract visitors, historians and researchers from around the world and remains an integral part of Lahore's historic landscape. It stands as a symbol of the region's shared cultural heritage and a reminder of the subcontinent's rich historical legacy.