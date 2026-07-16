Pakistan's first coins presented to Quaid-e-Azam in landmark 1948 ceremony

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s first official set of coins was presented to the Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on April 1, 1948, in a landmark moment in the country’s monetary history following independence.

The historic coin set was presented by the Finance Minister, Malik Ghulam Muhammad, and comprised seven denominations: one rupee, half rupee, quarter rupee, two annas, one anna, two paisa and one paisa.

Indian coins continued to circulate in Pakistan until September 30, 1948, while currency notes of British India bearing the stamp "Government of Pakistan" were declared legal tender from July 1, 1948. Those notes, featuring the portrait of King George VI, remained valid until June 30, 1949.

An interesting feature of Pakistan’s first coins was that the crescent was depicted in a reversed form, unlike the crescent on the national flag. This design was corrected in 1949, when the crescent was changed to its present form, which has remained in use ever since.

The historic photograph captures the moment when the first official coin set of Pakistan was presented to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, symbolizing the birth of the country's independent currency system after independence.