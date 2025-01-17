Man arrested for raping, killing five-year old girl

Man arrested for raping, killing five-year old girl

The suspect was held after his DNA report turns positive

SARAI ALAMGIR (Dunya News) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with rape and murder of a five-year old girl, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

Accused Nadeem Jatt has been arrested after his DNA report turns positive. The suspect lived in the street of the girl, and worked as a gardener in a college.

Earlier, a medical report revealed that a five-year old girl, found murdered two days ago, was raped before killing.

According to police, torture marks appeared on the face of the girl. Five suspects were arrested in relation to the case.

DNA and polygraph tests of the suspects were conducted. Police had registered a case on the complaint of the father of the girl. Her body was found in a sack.