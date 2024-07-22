Court sends Bin Laden's close aide Aminul Haq on 14-day judicial remand

Published On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 17:33:59 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - A Gujranwala district and sessions court on Monday sent a prominent Al-Qaida figure Aminul Haq on a 14-day judicial remand.

Haq, a close associate of Osama bin Laden – was sent to the judicial remand on the request of CTD.

He was arrested from Gujarat and hailed from Afghanistan with inclination to the notorious Al-Qaida.

His name is also among the list of international terrorists by the United Nations.

Earlier, in a significant swoop, the CTD on Friday arrested Haq who was the security coordinator for Al-Qaeda leader Laden.

In a statement, the CTD spokesperson said that they had arrested the Al-Qaeda leader from Gujranwala in an Intelligence-based operation (IBO).



