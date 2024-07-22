Sania Zehra's murder: Police arrest husband

Sania Zehra's brutal murder sparked public outcry

(Web Desk) - Police have arrested a man for murdering his pregnant wife.

Accused Ali Raza murdered his wife Sania Zehra. She was the mother of two children.

Sania Zehra’s body was discovered hanging in her home near Kumharanwala Chowk, New Multan, on July 9.

The case has drawn significant attention, leading to a thorough investigation by local authorities.

Now the police have taken Ali Raza into custody and moved him to an undisclosed location for questioning. This arrest follows a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sania’s death.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the incident on July 13, ordering a comprehensive report from the Multan city police officer to understand the full extent of the tragedy.

Sania’s body was initially found hanging from a fan at her in-laws’ house. To ensure a thorough investigation, her body was exhumed on court orders, and medical samples were sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.