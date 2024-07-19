CTD arrests Osama bin Laden's security coordinator in major swoop

Aminul Haq’s name is included in the United Nation’s updated list of designated terrorists

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department on Friday arrested a key figure of proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda, Dr Aminul Haq Muhammad, one of the closest aides of late Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

According to the Security Council website, Amin ul Haq Muhammad, hailing from Afghanistan was the security coordinator for Al-Qaeda leader Usama bin Laden.

In a statement, the CTD spokesperson said that they have arrested the Al-Qaeda leader from Gujranwala in an Intelligence-based operation (IBO), adding that Aminul Haq’s name was included in the United Nation’s updated list of designated terrorists.



He further told that investigation has been launched into this matter, stressing that the CTD would leave no stone unturned in eliminating terrorists from Punjab for the safety of its residents.

It must be noted that former chief of Al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden was killed by the American Commandos on May 2, 2011

