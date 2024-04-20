Woman's body found in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The body of a woman was discovered within the jurisdiction of the Industrial Area Police Station in Sector I-9, Islamabad.

According to police officials, the victim had sustained gunshot wounds and was subsequently thrown from a moving vehicle.

The body was transported to PIMS for a medico-legal examination. The identity of the victim could not be immediately determined.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.