Robbers loot cash, mobile phones in Lahore's Faisal Town

Published On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 18:04:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Four robbers stormed a general store and looted cash and mobile phones in the Faisal Town area of the city on Saturday.

According to the details, four masked bandits stole phones and cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from the shop at gunpoint.

The CCTV footage of the robbery also came to the public eye.

In the footage, the robbers can be seen looting Rs2 lacs in cash, multiple mobile phones and balance cards of different companies at gunpoint.

The shopkeeper says that a registration case application has been filed but the case has not been registered yet.

